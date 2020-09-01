Indiana State Police officer involved in Mishawaka crash

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re following a crash involving an Indiana State Police officer and a Jeep.

It happened around Main Street and Battell Street in Mishawaka around 3:15 p.m. this afternoon.

The trooper was traveling southbound on Main Street.

Northbound traffic on Main was stopped, and the driver of the Jeep squeezed between a gap in traffic and drove into the path of the ISP officer.

The officer was not injured.

The Jeep driver suffered minor injuries.

