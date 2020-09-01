Indiana State Police officer involved in Mishawaka crash
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re following a crash involving an Indiana State Police officer and a Jeep.
It happened around Main Street and Battell Street in Mishawaka around 3:15 p.m. this afternoon.
The trooper was traveling southbound on Main Street.
Northbound traffic on Main was stopped, and the driver of the Jeep squeezed between a gap in traffic and drove into the path of the ISP officer.
The officer was not injured.
The Jeep driver suffered minor injuries.
