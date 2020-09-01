Advertisement

Indiana reports 721 new coronavirus caes, 16 deaths

MGN Image
MGN Image(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Indiana health officials are reporting 16 more coronavirus deaths and 721 new cases on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.7%. (Sunday: 6.9%) (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,077 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 94,196 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 897 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 880 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 1,140 new cases were reported.

Friday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 832 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 1,164 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 18 more coronavirus deaths, 970 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 5,180 (+33) cases and 94 (+2) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 5,611 (+12) cases and 98 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,189 (+7) cases and 31 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,035 (+6) cases and 17 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 895 (+0) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 600 (+0) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 212 (+2) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 207 (+2) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 100 (+0) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Feds to ship rapid coronavirus tests for schools

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal officials will begin shipping tens of millions of rapid coronavirus tests to state governors this month for use in reopening schools.

National

Virus crisis easing across Sun Belt but could heat up again

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Seven of the nine states along the nation’s Southern and Western rim are seeing drops in three important gauges.

Coronavirus

Zoom rides pandemic to another quarter of explosive growth

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Zoom earn nearly $186 million, or 66 cents per share, during its latest quarter, up from just $5.5 million at the same time last year.

National Politics

House panel warns of fraud, abuse in business aid program

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Congressional investigators say they have identified lapses pointing to possible fraud and abuse in the Trump administration’s coronavirus relief program, including more than $1 billion awarded to small businesses that received multiple loans.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus or not, it’s time for class again across Europe

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
All French schoolchildren 11 and over must wear masks all day. Similar rules are in place in Balkan countries, while others are more lax about masks.

Coronavirus

French schools return to class with mandatory masks for some

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
French schools return with masks mandatory for children aged 11 and over.

Coronavirus

Third virus vaccine reaches major hurdle: final US testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
AstraZeneca announced Monday its vaccine candidate has entered the final testing stage in the U.S.

Coronavirus

Uber to require that passengers provide face-mask selfies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mask slackers will now have to provide photographic proof they’re wearing a face covering before boarding an Uber.

Coronavirus

Uber will require mask selfies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Uber will soon require some riders to take mask selfies to verify they're wearing a mask before they can be picked up.

National Politics

White House public tours to resume Sept. 12 with COVID rules

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
All guests over age 2 will be required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.