Indiana reports 721 new coronavirus caes, 16 deaths

Indiana health officials are reporting 16 more coronavirus deaths and 721 new cases on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.7%. (Sunday: 6.9%) (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,077 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 94,196 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 897 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 880 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 1,140 new cases were reported.

Friday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 832 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 1,164 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 18 more coronavirus deaths, 970 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 5,180 (+33) cases and 94 (+2) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 5,611 (+12) cases and 98 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,189 (+7) cases and 31 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,035 (+6) cases and 17 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 895 (+0) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 600 (+0) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 212 (+2) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 207 (+2) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 100 (+0) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

