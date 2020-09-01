Indiana family searches for missing woman

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WNDU) - A family in Alexandria, Indiana is looking for answers after their sister went missing in Colorado.

49-year-old Suzanne Morphew was reported missing around Mother’s Day weekend.

Her family held a vigil last night hoping to bring her home.

“We want to do something nice for Suzanne so she can feel and hear our prayers, I’m sure she will. Where is she is the biggest one, and I’m not a very good investigator because I’m emotionally involved, but I do want to know what happened to her. I want to know why,” says Andy Moorman, Suzanne Morphew’s brother.

Suzanne’s brother says they’re currently organizing a search effort in Colorado to look for her later this month.

The family says leaders there have also agreed to help in the search.

