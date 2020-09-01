Advertisement

High need for blood donors amid pandemic, headed into holiday weekend

By Carly Miller
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation is in high need of blood donors in light of the pandemic and the upcoming holiday weekend.

The blood donations go to all local hospitals, and South Bend Medical Foundation says there is a need for all blood types.

They say their blood supply is typically lower in the summer to begin with, but with many blood drives being canceled at local schools, they are seeing a supply lower than normal.

“That’s blood that we were expecting in the fall that we might not necessarily get. So it’s really important that we get people to come to our donor centers or our other mobile drives to, kind of, help replenish that blood,” Erin Noonan in Blood Marketing said.

This week until Saturday, the South Bend Medical Foundation is giving out a Mimmo’s Pizza and Martin’s Supermarket gift card to donors

For more on how you can give blood, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michigan

Michigan sees 718 new coronavirus cases, 15* deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been at least 6,495 deaths and 103,186 confirmed cases throughout the state.

News

Mishawaka police investigating fatal rollover crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
This happened Sunday night around 200 East Catalpa Street.

News

Showers and non-severe thunderstorms from 1 to 6pm Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Few sprinkles arrive by lunchtime with heavier rain just west of South Bend after 1pm.

News

High need for blood donors amid pandemic, headed into holiday weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
High need for blood donors amid pandemic, headed into holiday weekend

Latest News

News

Mishawaka police investigating fatal rollover crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
Mishawaka police investigating fatal rollover crash

News

Officials investigating shooting that killed 7-year-old Chrisyah Stephens

Updated: 4 hours ago
Officials investigating shooting that killed 7-year-old Chrisyah Stephens

AP

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry announce birth of daughter Lyra

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry, have announced the birth of their daughter.

AP

AP FACT CHECK: Trump tweets distort truth on National Guard

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
It’s become a pattern when unrest flares in a city: President Donald Trump suggests he has National Guard troops ready to send to the scene and takes credit for dispatching them and restoring calm while he accuses Democrats of being squishy on law and order.

News

Properly wearing a face mask

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
According Cleveland Clinic, a recent study shows nearly all cloth mask types reduce expelled droplets.

News

Elkhart woman sentenced for neglect of 2-year-old Nappanee boy

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
An Elkhart woman is sentenced to 16 years in prison for the neglect of a 2-year-old Nappanee boy.