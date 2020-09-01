High need for blood donors amid pandemic, headed into holiday weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation is in high need of blood donors in light of the pandemic and the upcoming holiday weekend.

The blood donations go to all local hospitals, and South Bend Medical Foundation says there is a need for all blood types.

They say their blood supply is typically lower in the summer to begin with, but with many blood drives being canceled at local schools, they are seeing a supply lower than normal.

“That’s blood that we were expecting in the fall that we might not necessarily get. So it’s really important that we get people to come to our donor centers or our other mobile drives to, kind of, help replenish that blood,” Erin Noonan in Blood Marketing said.

This week until Saturday, the South Bend Medical Foundation is giving out a Mimmo’s Pizza and Martin’s Supermarket gift card to donors

