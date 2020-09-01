Advertisement

Graceland, Levitt Shell vandalized with ’Defund the Police’ graffiti

Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Two iconic locations in Memphis are tasked with cleaning graffiti from their walls.

Messages of “Defund the Police” and “BLM” mark the wall outside Graceland on Elvis Presley Blvd. and the Levitt Shell in Overton Park.

Both were found vandalized Tuesday morning.

Police haven’t said if they believe the two incidents are connected.

A spokesperson for Graceland said they had no comment on the graffiti.

A spokesperson for Levitt Shell said this is the sixth time this year they’ve been vandalized. Elvis Presley gave his first paid concert at the bandshell in 1954.

Levitt Shell was found vandalized with graffiti.
Levitt Shell was found vandalized with graffiti.(Source: WMC)

Copyright 2020 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man arrested after dangerous police chase

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police in Elkhart have arrested a man after a dangerous chase with police.

News

Not ‘business as usual’ for local businesses that cater to Notre Dame football fans

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Instead of 80,000 spectators coming from all over the world this year’s game day crowd will consist of about 16,000 students faculty and staff who are already here and hunkered down for the academic year.

News

Parent’s Playbook: In-person classes continue in Knox

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
The Knox superintendent confirms several people in the district have tested positive for coronavirus, adding they continue to work closely with health officials for contact tracing and quarantine protocol.

News

Indiana State Police officer involved in Mishawaka crash

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
It happened around Main Street and Battell Street in Mishawaka.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Battling depression during the pandemic

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
As if the coronavirus crisis isn’t tough enough, the psychological toll of the pandemic is just as bad.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Large antibody study offers hope for virus vaccine efforts

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Antibodies that people make to fight the new coronavirus last for at least four months after diagnosis and do not fade quickly, as some earlier reports suggested, scientists have found.

National Politics

Barr tightens rules on surveillance of political candidates

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department is imposing new restrictions on how it conducts any secret national security surveillance of candidates for federal offices or their staff.

News

Wearing masks constantly causing “maskne” for some

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Carly Miller
As wearing masks has now become a typical part of everyone’s day, some people may be experiencing what’s called maskne.

Alert Bar

Issue with cable boxes affecting viewers

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
If you watch WNDU via Comcast and are not receiving our station please reset your cable box to correct the problem.

National Politics

Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence ‘domestic terrorism’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man hit seven times in the back by police as he was getting into a car while they were trying to arrest him.