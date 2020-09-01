Evening rain and thunder

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WET EVENING... We could have used this a couple weeks ago, but we’ll take it when we can get it, of course. I’m talking about rain. Everybody will get at least some rain, and the vast majority of us will get at least a quarter to half on inch...with some areas getting over an inch. A few spots could still see a lingering shower early Wednesday, but then we’re dry through Saturday and probably Sunday. A slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm later Sunday, with showers possible on Labor Day. Then we’re looking at very cool, and wet, period of weather for the rest of next week...

Tonight: Evening showers, and a t’shower in some areas. Only a shower in spots later. Low: 67, Wind: SW 5-10

Wednesday: Maybe a shower in spots during the morning, then becoming sunny and more comfortable. High: 81, Wind: WNW 8-16

Wednesday night: Mostly clear and cooler. Low: 61

Thursday: Partly sunny and warm...not too humid, though. High: 86

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.