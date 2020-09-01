Advertisement

Elkhart woman sentenced for neglect of 2-year-old Nappanee boy

Jammy Stacy, 43, of Elkhart
Jammy Stacy, 43, of Elkhart(Kosciusko County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart woman is sentenced to 16 years in prison for the neglect of a 2-year-old Nappanee boy.

According to the Times-Union, Jammy Stacy, 43, was sentenced Monday in Kosciusko County after being convicted of felony neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury in August.

She is the third of five to be sentenced in connection to the abuse of a boy in March of 2018.

Rune Springer and Travis Tillotson were both convicted to felony neglect of a dependent after taking plea agreements.

Annette Priestly, 60 and Fayette Robinette, 60 are still awaiting trial. They are both charged with felony neglect.

