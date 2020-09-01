Advertisement

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry announce birth of daughter Lyra

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON (AP) — Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry, have announced the birth of their daughter.

The couple named her Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

The singer-songwriter said in an Instagram post that the couple’s “beautiful and healthy daughter” was born last week.

He wrote: “We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here.”

The 29-year-old Sheeran married long-time girlfriend Cherry Seaborn last year.

Sheeran and 28-year-old Seaborn met at primary school in eastern England.

At the end of 2019, Sheeran announced he was taking a break from work and social media after two years of touring in support of his best-selling album “Divide.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

