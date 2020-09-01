Advertisement

Brian Kelly says his team will be ready to play Duke in the season opener

Despite the inconsistency when it comes to practicing, Kelly believes his team will be conditioned and ready to roll against Duke
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brian Kelly is entering his 11th season as the head coach at Notre Dame, and there are just 11 days until the season opener against Duke.

It’s safe to say, it has been a unique offseason for the Fighting Irish.

One week after starting fall camp, Notre Dame cancelled practice for three days in a row. This came after the university decided to move to virtual learning for a two week period to help limit the number of COVID-19 cases on campus.

Now, Notre Dame has practiced for more than a full week without cancelling practice.

“It’s been a balancing act,” Kelly said. “There’s no doubt. My job is to get our football team ready to play in less than 14 days, and we’ll get them ready to play. It’s been different. There’s no doubt. This preseason camp is different than any that I have had in my 30 years but we’ll have them ready to play. There won’t be any excuses. We’ll have them ready to play against Duke.”

The kickoff time for the Duke game was also announced on Tuesday. Notre Dame will start the season at 2:30 PM on Saturday September 12 against the Blue Devils.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

