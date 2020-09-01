Advertisement

AP FACT CHECK: Trump tweets distort truth on National Guard

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s become a pattern when unrest flares in a city: President Donald Trump suggests he has National Guard troops ready to send to the scene and takes credit for dispatching them and restoring calm while he accuses Democrats of being squishy on law and order.

That’s a distortion.

Trump omits the fact that he is largely a bystander in National Guard deployments. While presidents can tap rarely used powers to use federal officers for local law enforcement, there is no National Guard with national reach for Trump to send around the country.

And when violence broke out in Kenosha, Wisconsin, a week ago, Trump’s demand that National Guard troops be used came a day after the Democratic governor had already activated them.

National Guard units in each state answer to the governor and sometimes state legislatures, not to the president. When National Guard forces from outside Wisconsin came in to help, it was because the governor has asked for that help from fellow governors, not the White House.

You would know none of this from Trump’s Twitter account and much of his other rhetoric in recent weeks as he has assailed Democratic officials in Minnesota, Oregon and Wisconsin for not doing enough quickly enough to stem violence..

Here’s how Trump’s words played against reality after a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer shot Jacob Blake, sparking protests and yet more violence over police actions and racism:

TRUMP, TUESDAY, AUG. 25: “Governor should call in the National Guard in Wisconsin. It is ready, willing, and more than able. End problem FAST! "

THE FACTS: Although Trump was within his right to urge use of the National Guard, he did not seem up to speed on the fact it had already happened.

On Monday, Aug. 24 — the day after Blake’s shooting — Gov. Tony Evers issued a statement saying that at the request of local officials, he had “authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to support local law enforcement in Kenosha County to help protect critical infrastructure and assist in maintaining public safety and the ability of individuals to peacefully protest.”

On that Tuesday night, when police say a 17-year-old armed civilian shot and killed two protesters, Wisconsin National Guard troops were on the ground.

___

TRUMP, WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26: “TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER!”

THE FACTS: The statement that he was sending the National Guard is false.

The statement that he would send federal law enforcement is true. The federal government sent deputy marshals from the U.S. Marshals Service and agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, about 200 in all.

Meantime the governor declared a state of emergency and kept increasing the numbers of deployed Wisconsin National Guard troops while saying he was working with other states to get “additional National Guard and state patrol support.”

The next day, Thursday, Evers announced that National Guard troops from Arizona, Michigan and Alabama were coming and would operate under the control of those states and Wisconsin, “not in a federal status.”

___

TRUMP, FRIDAY, AUG. 28: “Success: Since the National Guard moved into Kenosha, Wisconsin, two days ago, there has been NO FURTHER VIOLENCE, not even a small problem. When legally asked to help by local authorities, the Federal Government will act and quickly succeed. Are you listening Portland?”

THE FACTS: This statement falsely insinuates that the federal government sent the National Guard and took care of the problem. He also implies that Portland, Oregon, was dragging its feet in having federal authorities do the same there.

In Wisconsin, officials said the ranks of the Guard had swollen to 1,000 in Kenosha and more were coming from the three states tapped to help.

___

TRUMP, SATURDAY, AUG. 29: “Kenosha has been very quiet for the third night in a row or, since the National Guard has shown up. That’s the way it works, it’s all very simple. Portland, with a very ungifted mayor, should request help from the Federal Government. If lives are endangered, we’re going in! "

THE FACTS: Another boast based on the falsehood that Trump sent in the Guard to Kenosha.

That night, in Portland, a skirmish broke out between Trump supporters and counterprotesters, and afterward a right-wing Trump supporter was fatally shot.

___

TRUMP, AUG. 30, referring to Portland: “The National Guard is Ready, Willing and Able. All the Governor has to do is call!”

THE FACTS: No, calling the White House is not what governors do when they want National Guard help. They call other governors. In earlier protests in Portland, Seattle and Washington, D.C., Trump sent security teams from federal agencies over the objections of local leaders.

___

TRUMP, MONDAY: “If I didn’t INSIST on having the National Guard activate and go into Kenosha, Wisconsin, there would be no Kenosha right now. Also, there would have been great death and injury. I want to thank Law Enforcement and the National Guard.”

THE FACTS: He insisted on action that the governor had already taken and claims a success he did not earn. ___

Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin. Associated Press writers Robert Burns and Michael Balsamo contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AP

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry announce birth of daughter Lyra

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry, have announced the birth of their daughter.

News

Properly wearing a face mask

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
According Cleveland Clinic, a recent study shows nearly all cloth mask types reduce expelled droplets.

News

Elkhart woman sentenced for neglect of 2-year-old Nappanee boy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
An Elkhart woman is sentenced to 16 years in prison for the neglect of a 2-year-old Nappanee boy.

News

Victim identified in single vehicle crash in Cass County, Michigan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Deputies are investigating a deadly overnight crash in Cass County, Michigan.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

Penn Harris Madison Schools vote in favor of return to in-person learning plan

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
Penn Harris Madison Schools will soon start a return to in-person learning after a unanimous vote by the school board Monday evening.

Crime

Family of Indiana seven-year-old shot and killed at birthday party speaks out

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Family of seven-year-old Chrisyah Stephens speak out for the very first time two days after she was killed in a drive-by shooting, while standing outside at another child's birthday party.

News

Parent’s Playbook: Local childcare centers remaining open during the pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Growing Kids Learning Centers and Starz Academy have created stringent health and safety protocol during the pandemic.

Forecast

Another nice evening

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
BIG CHANGES COMING... Well, if you've been watching our 16 day outlook, you might remember that I started talking about the coming highs in the 60s earlier last week. And now, that cool weather is showing up in the 10 day forecast, as you can see after Labor Day. No, we're not talking about frost, it's way too early for that, but we are talking about lows in the upper 40s. None of these numbers would be a record, but it is well below normal for this time of the year. As for rain, a slow moving front brings us a chance for showers and t'showers Tuesday and Wednesday...with some additional chances next week...

News

City leaders react to shooting death of 7-year-old Chrisyah Stephens

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
City of South Bend leaders are speaking out after the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl on Saturday.