Advertisement

16 News Now says ‘thank you’ and ‘farewell’ to Eric Walton

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, we want to say thank you, and farewell, to one of the most talented people to ever work at WNDU.

He’s someone most of you have probably never heard of or seen.

But if you’ve watched us over the past 36 plus years, you’ve, no doubt, seen his extraordinary work.

Photojournalist and courtroom artist Eric Walton is retiring.

And while all of us are happy he can now live a more relaxed life, we will miss how he bought life to every story he touched.

Eric visited the studio one last time before retirement to talk with anchors Lauren Moss and Terry McFadden. Watch below:

To learn more about Eric’s life, watch below:

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saying thank you and farewell to Eric Walton

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Saying thank you and farewell to Eric Walton

News

Principal calls for action after school’s second student death to gunfire in two weeks

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Dr. Libby Wilson, principal of Muessel Elementary in South Bend, says she cannot believe she is having to say goodbye to yet another one of her students after losing a nine-year-old student in an accidental shooting just two weeks ago.

News

Congratulations Eric Walton

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Congratulations Eric Walton

Forecast

Evening rain and thunder

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
WET EVENING... We could have used this a couple weeks ago, but we'll take it when we can get it, of course. I'm talking about rain. Everybody will get at least some rain, and the vast majority of us will get at least a quarter to half on inch...with some areas getting over an inch. A few spots could still see a lingering shower early Wednesday, but then we're dry through Saturday and probably Sunday. A slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm later Sunday, with showers possible on Labor Day. Then we're looking at very cool, and wet, period of weather for the rest of next week...

Latest News

News

Man arrested after dangerous police chase

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police in Elkhart have arrested a man after a dangerous chase with police.

News

Not ‘business as usual’ for local businesses that cater to Notre Dame football fans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Instead of 80,000 spectators coming from all over the world this year’s game day crowd will consist of about 16,000 students faculty and staff who are already here and hunkered down for the academic year.

News

Parent’s Playbook: In-person classes continue in Knox

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
The Knox superintendent confirms several people in the district have tested positive for coronavirus, adding they continue to work closely with health officials for contact tracing and quarantine protocol.

News

Indiana State Police officer involved in Mishawaka crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It happened around Main Street and Battell Street in Mishawaka.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Battling depression during the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
As if the coronavirus crisis isn’t tough enough, the psychological toll of the pandemic is just as bad.

News

Wearing masks constantly causing “maskne” for some

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
As wearing masks has now become a typical part of everyone’s day, some people may be experiencing what’s called maskne.