16 News Now says ‘thank you’ and ‘farewell’ to Eric Walton

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, we want to say thank you, and farewell, to one of the most talented people to ever work at WNDU.

He’s someone most of you have probably never heard of or seen.

But if you’ve watched us over the past 36 plus years, you’ve, no doubt, seen his extraordinary work.

Photojournalist and courtroom artist Eric Walton is retiring.

And while all of us are happy he can now live a more relaxed life, we will miss how he bought life to every story he touched.

Eric visited the studio one last time before retirement to talk with anchors Lauren Moss and Terry McFadden. Watch below:

To learn more about Eric’s life, watch below:

