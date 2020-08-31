Advertisement

Traffic alert for Fulton County

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) -

Now to a traffic alert in Fulton County that may add extra time to your commute.

US 31 is down to one lane in each direction between State Road 25 and County Road West, 1500 North.

This work started today as crews patch and resurface the roadway.

Keep in mind: lane closures will be changing each day.

The project is expected to be done by early November.

