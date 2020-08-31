Tracking a few rain showers in the next 48 hours, but most of Michiana remains under drought conditions

TODAY:

A dry start with some cloud cover. Temperatures rising into the lower 80s as we become mostly sunny. Low levels of humidity with late rain showers moving in.

TONIGHT:

Few showers on and off overnight. Lows stall out in the middle 60s. Mild and a touch muggy.

TOMORROW:

Rain possible early with slightly cooler temperatures. As showers end, we warm into the upper 70s.

