South Bend sees two shootings over the weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

New information on another South Bend shooting that sent a person to the hospital.

It happened in the 1900 block of Miami around 2:30 Sunday afternoon.

The victim called someone for a ride to the hospital, but then that vehicle was involved in a crash at Longfellow and Mishawaka avenues.

The victim then got another ride to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No word yet on a suspect.

We’ll keep you up to date on what we learn about the investigation.

And just one day before, one person was hurt in that shooting in the 1800 block of Huey Street around 2:30 Saturday afternoon.

Police haven’t released any suspect information, but tell us the victim is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

A little later, officers detained a person in the 2800 block of Elwood but wouldn’t confirm if that was connected to the shooting since the investigation is still ongoing.

We’ll keep an eye on this developing story and let you know what we learn.

