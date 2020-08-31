Advertisement

South Bend sees two shootings over the weekend

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

New information on another South Bend shooting that sent a person to the hospital.

It happened in the 1900 block of Miami around 2:30 Sunday afternoon.

The victim called someone for a ride to the hospital, but then that vehicle was involved in a crash at Longfellow and Mishawaka avenues.

The victim then got another ride to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No word yet on a suspect.

We’ll keep you up to date on what we learn about the investigation.

And just one day before, one person was hurt in that shooting in the 1800 block of Huey Street around 2:30 Saturday afternoon.

Police haven’t released any suspect information, but tell us the victim is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

A little later, officers detained a person in the 2800 block of Elwood but wouldn’t confirm if that was connected to the shooting since the investigation is still ongoing.

We’ll keep an eye on this developing story and let you know what we learn.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

’Move More Challenge’ encourages people to stay active

Updated: 1 hours ago
During the month of September, Goshen Health is challenging the community to be more active with a move more challenge.

News

Michigan Street temporarily renamed ‘Four Winds Invitational Drive’

Updated: 2 hours ago
Michigan street will temporarily be renamed the “Four Winds Invitational Drive.”

News

Items stolen from Burr Oak Township barn

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officials are investigating a burglary that happened in Burr Oak Township.

Latest News

News

Michigan reports 451 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
Michigan continues to see new cases of coronavirus.

News

Indiana reports 897 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
Coronavirus cases continue to climb in the Hoosier state.

News

Family speaking out after death of 7-year-old girl

Updated: 6 hours ago
Family speaking out after death of 7-year-old girl

News

Michigan Street temporarily renamed ‘Four Winds Invitational Drive’

Updated: 6 hours ago
Michigan Street temporarily renamed ‘Four Winds Invitational Drive’

News

Community leaders speaking out after deadly weekend in South Bend

Updated: 6 hours ago
Community leaders speaking out after deadly weekend in South Bend

News

’Move More Challenge’ encourages people to stay active

Updated: 6 hours ago
’Move More Challenge’ encourages people to stay active