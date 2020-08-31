Parent’s Playbook: Local childcare centers remaining open during the pandemic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some school districts are still several months into distanced learning, while local childcare centers have remained open amid the pandemic.

“We found that pretty much all parents are essential, in some way, and a lot of the essential industries – there’s a lot of them – so we did not want to close at all, and so we were able to stay open the entire time,” stated Mike Garatoni, President of Growing Kids Learning Centers.

Garatoni said the safety protocol at the various Growing Kids facilities has evolved since the pandemic hit in March. Current standards include: no parents allowed in buildings; drop-off and pick-up at the front door; temperatures being taken; frequent hand-washing and sanitation of surfaces.

The biggest change has been “cohorting” students – or keeping the same groups of teachers and students together as much as possible to limit the potential spread of disease.

“We have had cases in a center. We’ve had somebody who’s tested positive, and so that particular class has to stay home for two weeks. But it doesn’t affect the rest of the school because they had not had close contact,” Garatoni explained.

Per Indiana state mandate, children between ages 2-8 are strongly urged to wear masks. Kids age 8 and older are required to wear face coverings.

Growing Kids also tries to limit sharing spaces. Recess equipment is cleaned between use by different classes.

Likewise, Starz Academy locations are eliminating shared items. Temperatures also are taken, and visitors are not permitted inside schools. Only one parent can drop-off and pickup. Teachers are scheduled for the same classroom, too.

Starz Academy has remained open during the pandemic.

“We were deemed an essential business by the state and were encouraged to remain open to provide care for the families that needed us. We were fortunate to stay open and keep all of our staff which we are grateful for. Our teachers came into work every day and we are thankful for them!” said Jessica Baldini, Executive Director of Starz Academy.

Once the pandemic ends, Garatoni at Growing Kids plans to retain certain health and safety protocol, such as health screenings and frequent cleaning.

