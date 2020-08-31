’Move More Challenge’ encourages people to stay active

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - During the month of September, Goshen Health is challenging the community to be more active with a move more challenge.

All you have to do is visit a local park and complete the activities posted on signs along paths and trails.

You can also enter to win a ‘Family Fun Activity Basket’ by posting a photo to their Facebook page.

As a reminder, when visiting parks, it’s important to practice physical distancing and wear a mask.

For a list of parks just visit the event page on Facebook.

