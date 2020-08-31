Michigan Street temporarily renamed ‘Four Winds Invitational Drive’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan street will temporarily be renamed the “Four Winds Invitational Drive.”

Representatives from the City of South Bend, the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, and Four Winds Casinos attended a small ceremony earlier today.

Blackthorn Golf Club in South Bend is scheduled to host the Four Winds Invitational, an LPGA golf tournament, this upcoming weekend.

