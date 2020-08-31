Advertisement

Michigan reports 451 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Michigan coronavirus
Michigan coronavirus(WLUC/MGN)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 7 more coronavirus deaths and 451 new cases on Monday.

There have been at least 6,480 deaths and 102,468 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Saturday: 21 more coronavirus deaths, 799 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today includes 7 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Friday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 741 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 758 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today include 15 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 761 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 770 new cases were reported.

Monday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 868 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 70 (+0) deaths and 1,430 (+10) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 16 (+0) deaths and 682 (+9) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 594 (+0) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

