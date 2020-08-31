Michigan City burglary investigation leads to stolen police car

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Turning to bizarre new details from Michigan City.

That’s where police have arrested a burglary suspect who they say attempted to flee the scene using the arresting officer’s police car.

Last Friday afternoon, officers apprehended 29-year-old Jacob Defelice of LaPorte after a short chase on foot.

Handcuffed in back of a police car, Defelice somehow managed to work his way to the driver’s seat while officers looked over his property.

Police would eventually catch up to the suspect after he drove down a dead-end ramp.

Defelice now faces multiple felony charges, including vehicle theft and resisting law enforcement.

