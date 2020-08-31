Man arrested after 100 mph police pursuit in St. Joseph County, Michigan

ST JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) -- One man is in custody after a police pursuit in St. Joseph County, Michigan.

Deputies tried to pull over a car on Mintdale Road near Lutz Road for speeding. Instead of pulling over, the driver led police on a chase that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.

The pursuit ended near Engle and Mintdale Roads when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch.

A 27-year-old man was taken into custody. He is facing charged of Fleeing and Eluding, CCW, Possession of Meth, Possession of Burglary Tools, Possession of a Police Scanner while committing a felony, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, as well as several outstanding arrest warrants.

