Items stolen from Burr Oak Township barn

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating a burglary that happened in Burr Oak Township.

Deputies were called to the 6200 block of Burr Oak Road on Friday.

Several items were taken including a horse saddle and tools.

Officials would like to remind everyone to keep their barns and buildings secure.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Joe County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.