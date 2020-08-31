Advertisement

Family of seven-year-old shot and killed speaks out

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The family of Chrisyah Stephens, seven-year-old who was shot and killed while another child’s birthday party Saturday, spoke out for the very first time.

It happened after a morning full of heartfelt reaction from city leaders, who held a press conference at the corner of Donald and high Street — where Chrisyah was killed.

Among those speaking on Monday was Chrisyah’s father, Christopher Stephens, saying his daughter should still be alive.

“My daughter was at a birthday party and it will be her last birthday party,” Christopher Stephens said holding back tears.

“The sweetest girl you all could ever meet. From day one, she has been a blessing. It’s like that saying, ‘Too good to be true.’ For seven years, that’s what I felt,” Chrisyah’s father said, before he walked away with tears running down his face.

More loved ones also breaking their silence on Monday after a rally that began at Riley High School, and ended at the scene of the crime, where Chrisyah’s memorial can be found.

Renita Stephens, Chrisyah’s aunt, says she still has a lot of hate in her heart but she hopes by bringing the community together, her niece will get the justice she deserves.

“For somebody to just come and shoot up, and kill my niece, for no apparent reason, I just don’t understand it,” Renita Stephens said, with one hand over her heart, fighting through tears to get every single word out.

Elizabeth Tallarite, a neighbor who lives a few doors down from where the shooting occurred, says she is disbelief how someone could do this to a young child like Chrisyah, especially in the neighborhood she has lived in for over 20 years.

“This is a tragedy. This is a horrible thing to happen. We have to stop this as a community together,” says Tallarite.

Following today’s events, many community members are calling on the individual(s) responsible time to turn themselves in.

At the time, no arrests have been made. If you have any information, you are asked to contact police.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Parent’s Playbook: Local childcare centers remaining open during the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Growing Kids Learning Centers and Starz Academy have created stringent health and safety protocol during the pandemic.

Forecast

Another nice evening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
BIG CHANGES COMING... Well, if you've been watching our 16 day outlook, you might remember that I started talking about the coming highs in the 60s earlier last week. And now, that cool weather is showing up in the 10 day forecast, as you can see after Labor Day. No, we're not talking about frost, it's way too early for that, but we are talking about lows in the upper 40s. None of these numbers would be a record, but it is well below normal for this time of the year. As for rain, a slow moving front brings us a chance for showers and t'showers Tuesday and Wednesday...with some additional chances next week...

News

City leaders react to shooting death of 7-year-old Chrisyah Stephens

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
City of South Bend leaders are speaking out after the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl on Saturday.

Indiana

Michigan City burglary investigation leads to stolen police car

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police arrested a burglary suspect who they say attempted to flee the scene using the arresting officer’s police car.

Latest News

Indiana

Traffic alert for Fulton County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
US 31 is down to one lane in each direction between State Road 25 and County Road West, 1500 North.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: New piece of equipment helps protect caregivers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The sickest COVID patients sometimes need to rely on ventilation to breathe. For those on the frontline, caring for a patient can be risky.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

South Bend sees two shootings over the weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
South Bend saw a shooting around the same time on both Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

News

’Move More Challenge’ encourages people to stay active

Updated: 4 hours ago
During the month of September, Goshen Health is challenging the community to be more active with a move more challenge.

News

Michigan Street temporarily renamed ‘Four Winds Invitational Drive’

Updated: 5 hours ago
Michigan street will temporarily be renamed the “Four Winds Invitational Drive.”