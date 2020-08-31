Community heartbroken after seven-year-old girl shot and killed at birthday party

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Another weekend, another child lost at the hands of gun violence in South Bend.

Many neighbors are still in shock after a shooting that left a seven-year-old dead on South Bend’s South Side Saturday night.

Neighbor Paige Ruehle, a mother of two kids who lives just down the street from where it all happened, says her kids were at home with her fiance when a family member called saying someone in the neighborhood had been shot.

After finding out a short time later that it was a seven-year-old girl, Ruehle says she was devastated.

She says she is also heartbroken knowing that a young girl just trying to enjoy herself at a birthday party was on the receiving end of bullet that ended her life.

“Most of all, why the little girl? It hits close to home because he is five,” Ruehle said, pointing to her son.

“I have an eight-year-old. It’s so close to home that it’s just heartbreaking. She doesn’t even know what life is. She hasn’t even begun to start life. And now she does not get to experience more birthday parties, going to school, if we ever get to go back to school, playing with friends, becoming a teenager, getting married in life. She doesn’t get to do any of those now because her life was senselessly lost by somebody driving by and shooting,” Ruehle says.

Many neighbors who spoke to 16 News Now off camera say they are heartbroken, shocked, and asking everyone in the community to put the guns down and to stop the violence before yet another child is lost in South Bend.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.