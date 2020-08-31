Brian Kelly confident in Irish quarterback connection

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -We’re heading into the final countdown until Notre Dame’s season opener.

While the weapons may look different, the core of Notre Dame’s offense remains intact.

Former Irish quarterback Tommy Rees enters his first full season as offensive coordinator.

He’ll remain the QB’s coach as well, a position he’s held since 2017.

Of course, the Irish return their QB1 in Ian Book who keeps climbing up the program record books,

It’s that dynamic duo that has Kelly confident in the offense.

“Great culture in there,” Kelly said. “Having Tom in there with those guys makes it for a very good situation because he played here, played under me, creates a great continuity with the group there.And then you’ve got a veteran quarterback coming back in Ian Book who’s a great leader. So you couldn’t ask for all of the intangibles to be a better situation for us going into this season with all of the distractions that are out there as well.”

Notre Dame kicks off the season against Duke in just 13 days.

