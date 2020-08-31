Advertisement

Brandywine Community Schools head back to class

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Brandywine Community School students kicked off the new school year with a soft start on Monday.

Superintendent Karen Weimer joined 16 Morning News Now to explain how the soft start will work and why the district decided to go that route.

“We decided to do it as an ease-in for the school year. It gives us an opportunity to practice the different protocols,” Weimer said. “Whether it’s the in-person learning or the virtual learning, to make sure that what we’re doing works. And just give everybody an opportunity to feel a little bit better about the school year.”

