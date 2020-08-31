Another nice evening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - BIG CHANGES COMING... Well, if you’ve been watching our 16 day outlook, you might remember that I started talking about the coming highs in the 60s earlier last week. And now, that cool weather is showing up in the 10 day forecast, as you can see after Labor Day. No, we’re not talking about frost, it’s way too early for that, but we are talking about lows in the upper 40s. None of these numbers would be a record, but it is well below normal for this time of the year. As for rain, a slow moving front brings us a chance for showers and t’showers Tuesday and Wednesday...with some additional chances next week...

Tonight: Comfortable evening, otherwise cloudier and not as cool overnight. Low: 65, Wind: SSW 3-6

Tuesday: Clouds and some sunshine...a thundershower in some areas. High: 79, Wind: Variable 5-10

Tuesday night: Good chance for showers, maybe a t’shower. Low: 65

Wednesday: A lingering shower in some areas early, then becoming sunny. High: 81

