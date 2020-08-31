Advertisement

Another nice evening

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - BIG CHANGES COMING... Well, if you’ve been watching our 16 day outlook, you might remember that I started talking about the coming highs in the 60s earlier last week. And now, that cool weather is showing up in the 10 day forecast, as you can see after Labor Day. No, we’re not talking about frost, it’s way too early for that, but we are talking about lows in the upper 40s. None of these numbers would be a record, but it is well below normal for this time of the year. As for rain, a slow moving front brings us a chance for showers and t’showers Tuesday and Wednesday...with some additional chances next week...

Tonight: Comfortable evening, otherwise cloudier and not as cool overnight. Low: 65, Wind: SSW 3-6

Tuesday: Clouds and some sunshine...a thundershower in some areas. High: 79, Wind: Variable 5-10

Tuesday night: Good chance for showers, maybe a t’shower. Low: 65

Wednesday: A lingering shower in some areas early, then becoming sunny. High: 81

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Tracking a few rain showers in the next 48 hours, but most of Michiana remains under drought conditions

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Tracking few rain showers while most of Michiana remains under drought conditions.

First Alert Weather

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 8-31-2020 First Alert Weather

Updated: 10 hours ago
Tracking a few rain showers, but most of Michiana will remain under drought conditions.

Forecast

Dangerous swimming conditions Sunday along Lake Michigan, Sunny and dry to end the weekend

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:17 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Red flags will fly again today on all Lake Michigan beaches with 2-5 foot waves and rip currents possible. A good day to relax on the sand with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. Our next chance of rain comes as we flip the calendars.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Sunday AM Weather

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:03 AM EDT

Forecast

Dangerous swimming on Lake Michigan continues Sunday, a dry and pleasant end to the weekend

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Dangerous swimming conditions will continue through Sunday on Lake Michigan. We do remain dry and sunny through Monday before our next chance of rain.

First Alert Weather

Saturday PM Weather

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT

Forecast

More comfortable for the weekend...

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
COMFORTABLE WEATHER RETURNS... Still muggy this evening, but probably dry through at least 11pm. Then we have a good chance to get showers and a line of storms in most areas. There is the threat of strong and heavy storms, as well. After that, while some spots could get a shower in the morning, Saturday will turn more comfortable with increasing sunshine...and Sunday will be beautiful! Most of next week and the Labor Day weekend will be more comfortable as well...and there will be a few days with a "chance" for a shower or storm...

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather Day 8/28/2020 (Matt)

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 1:16 PM EDT