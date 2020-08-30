Advertisement

Trump plans to visit Kenosha, potentially stoking tensions

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, amid fury over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in the back, which left the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed.

White House spokesman Judd Deere told reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday that Trump will be meeting with law enforcement officers and “surveying” some of the damage from recent protests that turned destructive.

The visit is certain to exacerbate tensions in the city, where a crowd of about 1,000 demonstrators gathered outside a courthouse Saturday to denounce police violence.

Trump has been running his reelection campaign on a law-and-order mantle, denouncing protesters as “thugs” while voicing his support for police.

In his acceptance speech during the virtual Republican National Convention, Trump painted the election in hyperbolic terms as a stark choice between peaceful streets and anarchy.

Trump’s opponent for reelection, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his running mate, Kamala Harris, have accused Trump of rooting for violence amid unrest in Wisconsin.

“He views this as a political benefit,” Biden said in an interview on MSNBC. “He’s rooting for more violence, not less. And it’s clear about that.”

Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey and two other officers were responding to a domestic dispute call last Sunday when Sheskey shot Blake in the back seven times. Cellphone video captured the shooting, which has sparked new protests against racial injustice and police brutality months after George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis officer touched off a wider reckoning on race.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump supporters, counter-protesters clash in Portland

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Video showed sporadic fighting, as well as Trump supporters firing paintball pellets at opponents as counter-protesters threw things at the Trump caravan.

News

Syracuse celebrates 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage

Updated: 53 minutes ago
To celebrate the 100th anniversary of women having the right to vote, an ice cream social was held in Syracuse Saturday afternoon.

News

Drive-thru back-to-school rally in South Bend Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
Families in the community were able to get back-to-school supplies for their students at a drive-thru rally Saturday.

News

Syracuse celebrates 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
To celebrate the 100th anniversary of women having the right to vote, an ice cream social was held in Syracuse Saturday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Drive-thru back-to-school rally in South Bend Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
Families in the community were able to get back-to-school supplies for their students at a drive-thru rally Saturday.

National

Trump tours hurricane damage

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
President Trump on damage from Hurricane Laura: "I've never seen anything quite like it."

Indiana

Child shot in South Bend; Metro Homicide investigating

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
South Bend Police are investigating another shooting on Saturday, this time on the city’s southeast side.

News

90-year-old Cassopolis church fire said to have started due to lightning

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Calvin Community Chapel in Cassopolis suffered heavy damage after a fire broke out early Saturday morning.

National

‘Protect our babies:’ Hospital cares for babies in hurricane

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As the wind howled and the rain slammed down, a team of nurses, respiratory therapists and a doctor worked through the night to care for 19 tiny babies as Hurricane Laura slammed southwestern Louisiana.

Indiana

South Bend Police investigating shooting on west side

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
South Bend Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s west side Saturday afternoon.