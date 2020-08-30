Syracuse celebrates 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WNDU) - To celebrate the 100th anniversary of women having the right to vote, an ice cream social was held in Syracuse Saturday afternoon.

Hosted by the Chautauqua-Wawasee organization, people gathered at Syracuse Lakeside Park for free ice cream and to celebrate women’s suffrage.

U.S. Rep Jackie Walorski was at the event and spoke to the group about the importance of women’s rights.

“A lot of days I’m sure women got up and thought, we’re not getting anywhere, why do we still want to do this? I’m so grateful that they did persevere, and I’m grateful as an elected official, for all those women who fought for me to be able to have the right to stand here today,” Walorski said.

The organization’s next event to celebrate women’s suffrage will be on September 5.

