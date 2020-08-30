Police investigating second shooting on Saturday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating another shooting on Saturday, this time on the city’s southeast side.
Police were called to the 800 block of E. Donald St. for reports of a shooting at 7:41 p.m.
One person was injured. Their condition is unknown.
South Bend Police tell us Metro Homicide has taken over the investigation.
