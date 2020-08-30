Police investigating second shooting on Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating another shooting on Saturday, this time on the city’s southeast side.

Police were called to the 800 block of E. Donald St. for reports of a shooting at 7:41 p.m.

One person was injured. Their condition is unknown.

South Bend Police tell us Metro Homicide has taken over the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 16 News Now as we work to learn more.

