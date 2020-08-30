Advertisement

Police investigating second shooting on Saturday

South Bend Police are investigating another shooting on Saturday, this time on the city’s southeast side.
South Bend Police are investigating another shooting on Saturday, this time on the city’s southeast side.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating another shooting on Saturday, this time on the city’s southeast side.

Police were called to the 800 block of E. Donald St. for reports of a shooting at 7:41 p.m.

One person was injured. Their condition is unknown.

South Bend Police tell us Metro Homicide has taken over the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 16 News Now as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

90-year-old Cassopolis church fire said to have started due to lightning

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Calvin Community Chapel in Cassopolis suffered heavy damage after a fire broke out early Saturday morning.

Indiana

South Bend Police investigating shooting on west side

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
South Bend Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s west side Saturday afternoon.

Indiana

Father arrested in Indiana infant’s shooting death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a 20-year-old Indiana man was arrested late Friday in the shooting death of his infant daughter.

Michigan

Michigan reports 21* more coronavirus deaths, 799 new cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan health officials reported 21* more coronavirus deaths and 799 new cases on Saturday.

Latest News

News

90-year-old Cassopolis church fire said to have started due to lightning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
The Calvin Community Chapel in Cassopolis suffered heavy damage after a fire broke out early Saturday morning.

Indiana

Indiana reports 1,140 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths on Saturday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana daily COVID update 8/29/2020

News

Notre Dame reports 19 more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame daily COVID update 8/29/2020

News

2nd Chance: Kody

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a cat from South Bend Animal Resource Center.

News

Pet Vet: Upper respiratory infections in cats

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Sneezing at this time of year might make you think of allergies, but when cats sneeze and have congestion, it could be upper respiratory infection.

News

Local farmers are grateful for the rain after tough season

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Local farmers are grateful for the rain after tough season