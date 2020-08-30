Schwarber homers twice as Cubs pound Reds 10-1

CINCINNATI (AP) - Chicago’s starting outfield of Kyle Schwarber, Jason Heyward and Ian Happ each homered twice, and the Cubs pounded the Cincinnati Reds 10-1 for a split of their four-game series.

Schwarber hit the first and the last of the Cubs’ season-high six homers, belting a solo drive in the fourth inning against Luis Castillo and a grand slam off José De León in the ninth.

Heyward connected for solo drives in the fourth and sixth, and Happ hit a two-run shot in the fifth and a solo homer in the seventh.

Joey Votto homered in the sixth for Cincinnati, which rallied for a doubleheader split against Chicago on Saturday.

Castillo allowed four runs and five hits in five innings.

8/30/2020 5:42:46 PM (GMT -4:00)