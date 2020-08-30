Robert hits 3-run HR in 10th, White Sox beat Royals 5-2

CHICAGO (AP) - Prized rookie Luis Robert hit his first game-ending homer, a three-run drive in the 10th inning that gave the Chicago White Sox a 5-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Dane Dunning threw five no-hit innings before being pulled from his second major league start, and the surging White Sox won for the 11th time in 13 games to move into a first-place tie with Cleveland in the AL Central.

Kansas City reliever Tyler Zuber intentionally walked José Abreu to start the 10th, putting runners on first and second.

James McCann struck out, but Robert drove the next pitch to left field for his ninth home run - tops among big league rookies.

8/30/2020 6:27:32 PM (GMT -4:00)