Rizzo homers twice, Darvish keeps winning as Cubs beat Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) - Yu Darvish scattered seven hits over six innings, Anthony Rizzo homered twice and the Chicago Cubs snapped a three-game skid with a 3-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds in the first game of a doubleheader.

Darvish allowed two runners past second base and won his sixth straight decision.

He walked two and struck out eight.

Jeremy Jeffress pitched the seventh and final inning for his fourth save.

The Reds loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth, but Darvish got Freddy Galvis to ground out weakly to third baseman Nico Hoerner.

Cincinnati’s three-game winning streak ended.

8/29/2020 8:11:30 PM (GMT -4:00)