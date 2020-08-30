Reds take advantage of wild Kimbrel, beat Cubs for DH split

CINCINNATI (AP) - Nick Castellanos raced home on Craig Kimbrel’s third wild pitch of the seventh inning, and the Cincinnati Reds avoided a doubleheader sweep by topping the Chicago Cubs 6-5.

Cincinnati took advantage of another rough performance by Kimbrel, who got off to a tough start this year before stringing together five consecutive scoreless appearances.

The right-hander threw half of his 22 pitches for strikes in his shaky outing against the Reds.

In the opener, Yu Darvish scattered seven hits over six innings, and the Cubs snapped a three-game skid with a 3-0 win.

