Advertisement

Notre Dame reports 9 more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

ND Covid Numbers
ND Covid Numbers(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is reporting 9 more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

There have been 570 (+9) positive cases from 6,223 (+374) total tests since August 3.

Those positive tests include 535 undergraduates, 30 graduate students and 5 employees.

At the beginning of the school year, Notre Dame launched a COVID-19 dashboard that provides data on coronavirus testing for students.

It’s updated every day at noon. It shows how many members of the campus community have been tested since August 3 and how many of those are positive cases.

The dashboard is sometimes adjusted as results are sorted out.

After the university reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, August 18th, school leaders made the decision to go to remote learning for at least two weeks.

On Friday, Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., announced that the university will gradually resume in-person classes beginning Sept. 2 after seeing a declining number of COVID-19 cases on campus.

You can find Notre Dame’s COVID-19 dashboard online at here.nd.edu/our-approach/dashboard/

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Indiana reports 880 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths on Sunday

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana daily COVID update for August 30, 2020

News

Syracuse celebrates 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage

Updated: 13 hours ago
To celebrate the 100th anniversary of women having the right to vote, an ice cream social was held in Syracuse Saturday afternoon.

News

Drive-thru back-to-school rally in South Bend Saturday

Updated: 13 hours ago
Families in the community were able to get back-to-school supplies for their students at a drive-thru rally Saturday.

News

Syracuse celebrates 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
To celebrate the 100th anniversary of women having the right to vote, an ice cream social was held in Syracuse Saturday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Drive-thru back-to-school rally in South Bend Saturday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
Families in the community were able to get back-to-school supplies for their students at a drive-thru rally Saturday.

Breaking News

Child fatally shot in South Bend; Metro Homicide investigating

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
South Bend Police are investigating another shooting on Saturday, this time on the city’s southeast side.

News

90-year-old Cassopolis church fire said to have started due to lightning

Updated: 17 hours ago
The Calvin Community Chapel in Cassopolis suffered heavy damage after a fire broke out early Saturday morning.

Indiana

South Bend Police investigating shooting on west side

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
South Bend Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s west side Saturday afternoon.

Indiana

Father arrested in Indiana infant’s shooting death

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a 20-year-old Indiana man was arrested late Friday in the shooting death of his infant daughter.

Michigan

Michigan reports 21* more coronavirus deaths, 799 new cases

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan health officials reported 21* more coronavirus deaths and 799 new cases on Saturday.