Michigan reports 6 more coronavirus deaths, 539 new cases

LANSING, Mich (WNDU) -Michigan health officials reported 6 more coronavirus deaths and 539 new cases on Sunday.

There have been at least 6,473 deaths and 102,017 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Saturday: 21* more coronavirus deaths, 799 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today includes 7 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Friday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 741 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 758 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today include 15 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 761 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 770 new cases were reported.

Monday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 868 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 70 (+0) deaths and 1,673 (+10) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 17 (+1) deaths and 411 (+9) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 680 (+4) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

