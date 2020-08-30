Advertisement

Man arrested for child molestation in LaPorte County

LaPorte County Sheriff’s arrested Richard N. Piechocki, 46, of Hudson Lake for numerous child molestation charges.
LaPorte County Sheriff's arrested Richard N. Piechocki, 46, of Hudson Lake for numerous child molestation charges.
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - LaPorte County Sheriff’s arrested Richard N. Piechocki, 46, of Hudson Lake for numerous child molestation charges.

On August 24, a LaPorte County Sheriff’s Deputy was called to a home for a disturbance and later learned about incidents involving female juveniles and an adult male subject.

The deputy then held multiple interviews with family members of sex offense victims.

Piechocki was taken into custody on August 27.

He has been charged with six different counts including: two counts of Child Molesting, a Level 1 felony and four counts of Sexual Misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 Felony.

Piechocki is being held at the LaPorte County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

