Indiana woman sues distributor of recalled hand sanitizer

The FDA is warning consumers the agency has seen a sharp increase in hand sanitizer products that are labeled to contain ethanol but have tested positive for methanol contamination.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - An Indiana woman has filed a lawsuit against the distributor of a recalled hand sanitizer alleging her children had severe side effects.

The lawsuit, filed earlier this month in St. Joseph County, seeks penalties.

The lawsuit names 4e Brands North America, a Texas distributor of Blumen hand sanitizer, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found contains toxic methanol.

The company issued a voluntary recall in July.

The lawsuit seeks class action status.

The company didn’t return a message Sunday seeking comment.

Indiana health officials on Sunday reported 880 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/30/2020 4:28:41 PM (GMT -4:00)

