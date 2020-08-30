Indiana reports 880 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths on Sunday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 6 more coronavirus deaths and 880 new cases on Sunday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.8%. (Saturday: 6.6%) (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,072 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Sunday, and there have been at least 93,313 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Saturday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 1,140 new cases were reported.

Friday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 832 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 1,164 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 18 more coronavirus deaths, 970 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 841 new cases were reported.

Monday: 5 more coronavirus deaths, 688 new cases were reported.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.