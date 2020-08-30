Franco homers as Royals rally past White Sox 9-6

CHICAGO (AP) - Maikel Franco and Ryan McBroom homered during Kansas City’s five-run seventh, and the Royals cooled off the Chicago White Sox with a 9-6 victory. Ryan O’Hearn and Alex Gordon also went deep for Kansas City, which had dropped five of six.

The last-place Royals finalized a trade during the win, sending reliever Trevor Rosenthal to San Diego for young outfielder Edward Olivares and a player to be named.

Edwin Encarnación homered and Tim Anderson had four hits for the White Sox, who had won three straight and 10 of 11.

