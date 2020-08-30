Drive-thru back-to-school rally in South Bend Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Families in the community were able to get back-to-school supplies for their students at a drive-thru rally Saturday.

This is an event that the South Bend Chapter of Indiana Black Expo hosts each year, but this year was the first time they held the rally as a drive-thru.

People were able to get school supplies based on a child’s age, and there were also baskets for parents being handed out.

“We are here to be able to provide service to the community. One of those services is providing those necessary and needed school supplies and backpacks for students and providing any other resources and support that we can for families as well,” South Bend Chapter President Latorya Greene said.

Not only were school supplies given to those at the drive-thru, but there was also voter registration information and free haircuts for kids.

