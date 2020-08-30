Dangerous swimming conditions Sunday along Lake Michigan, Sunny and dry to end the weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sunday will be a great day to get out and enjoy the sunshine and more pleasant feel. If your plan was to head to the beach, you will want to stay out of the water as red flags will be flying. A high swim danger is in effect for all Lake Michigan beaches with 2-5 foot waves and rip currents possible. A good day to enjoy the beach from the sand. Temperatures top out in the upper 70s and only a few high clouds are likely.

We remain dry all across Michiana as we head into the start of the work week. Highs in the low 80s with a few more clouds around. The humidity will be up a touch as well, this is all just ahead of a weak cold front that could bring us a few showers or a rumble of thunder Tuesday with a few isolated showers possibly lingering into Wednesday.

September may begin a little damp across Michiana but things dry up and plenty of sunshine returns as we head into Labor day weekend. The weekend looks relatively dry right now but Labor Day itself looks a bit unsettled. This pattern could bring in some fall like temperatures during our first full week of September.

SUNDAY: High swim risk with 2-5 foot waves and rip currents possible along all lake Michigan beaches. Lots of sunshine and feeling pleasant. Warming into the upper 70s inland and middle 70s by the lake shore. High of 77.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cooling into the middle 50s with mostly clear skies and low humidity. Low of 56.

MONDAY: A few more clouds present but we remain dry with some sunshine during the day. Humidity will be up a touch but still very comfortable. High of 81.

MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm after midnight. Low of 60.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 79

Saturday’s Low: 68

Precipitation: 1.22″

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.