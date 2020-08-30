Advertisement

Dangerous swimming conditions Sunday along Lake Michigan, Sunny and dry to end the weekend

Red flags will fly again today on all Lake Michigan beaches with 2-5 foot waves and rip currents possible. A good day to relax on the sand with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. Our next chance of rain comes as we flip the calendars.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sunday will be a great day to get out and enjoy the sunshine and more pleasant feel. If your plan was to head to the beach, you will want to stay out of the water as red flags will be flying. A high swim danger is in effect for all Lake Michigan beaches with 2-5 foot waves and rip currents possible. A good day to enjoy the beach from the sand. Temperatures top out in the upper 70s and only a few high clouds are likely.

We remain dry all across Michiana as we head into the start of the work week. Highs in the low 80s with a few more clouds around. The humidity will be up a touch as well, this is all just ahead of a weak cold front that could bring us a few showers or a rumble of thunder Tuesday with a few isolated showers possibly lingering into Wednesday.

September may begin a little damp across Michiana but things dry up and plenty of sunshine returns as we head into Labor day weekend. The weekend looks relatively dry right now but Labor Day itself looks a bit unsettled. This pattern could bring in some fall like temperatures during our first full week of September.

SUNDAY: High swim risk with 2-5 foot waves and rip currents possible along all lake Michigan beaches. Lots of sunshine and feeling pleasant. Warming into the upper 70s inland and middle 70s by the lake shore. High of 77.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cooling into the middle 50s with mostly clear skies and low humidity. Low of 56.

MONDAY: A few more clouds present but we remain dry with some sunshine during the day. Humidity will be up a touch but still very comfortable. High of 81.

MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm after midnight. Low of 60.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 79

Saturday’s Low: 68

Precipitation: 1.22″

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Sunday AM Weather

Updated: 40 minutes ago

Forecast

Dangerous swimming on Lake Michigan continues Sunday, a dry and pleasant end to the weekend

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Dangerous swimming conditions will continue through Sunday on Lake Michigan. We do remain dry and sunny through Monday before our next chance of rain.

First Alert Weather

Saturday PM Weather

Updated: 15 hours ago

Forecast

More comfortable for the weekend...

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
COMFORTABLE WEATHER RETURNS... Still muggy this evening, but probably dry through at least 11pm. Then we have a good chance to get showers and a line of storms in most areas. There is the threat of strong and heavy storms, as well. After that, while some spots could get a shower in the morning, Saturday will turn more comfortable with increasing sunshine...and Sunday will be beautiful! Most of next week and the Labor Day weekend will be more comfortable as well...and there will be a few days with a "chance" for a shower or storm...

Latest News

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather Day 8/28/2020 (Matt)

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 1:16 PM EDT

First Alert Weather

Matt First Weather 8/28/2020

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT

News

Remnants of Laura bring thunderstorms to Michiana

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:56 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Hot and humid with late storms on the radar.

First Alert Weather

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 8-28-2020 First Alert Weather

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:51 AM EDT
Another hot and humid day with late storms on the radar

Forecast

Rain and then cooler...

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
TURNING COOLER AFTER FRIDAY... Some areas will get a dose of rain this evening, but the rest of Michiana is still desperately wanting rain. It looks like a good chance for showers and storms later Friday and Friday night...even potential for damaging winds and flooding rains in parts of our area. It will then turn much more comfortable, and sunny, by later Saturday. That comfortable air will last through the weekend, and much of next week. There are some additional chances to get scattered showers and storms next week...