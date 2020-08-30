Advertisement

Cabrera’s homer lifts Tigers to doubleheader sweep of Twins

(WNDU)
By Noah Trister
Published: Aug. 29, 2020
DETROIT (AP) - Miguel Cabrera hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning, lifting the Detroit Tigers to a 4-2 victory and a doubleheader sweep of the Minnesota Twins.

The Tigers won the first game 8-2.

Rookie Tarik Skubal allowed two runs in five innings in the second game for his first big league win, and Matthew Boyd contributed his first quality start of the year in the opener.

Gregory Soto closed out the second game for his first career save.

Nelson Cruz hit a solo homer in each game for the Twins.

8/29/2020 7:29:35 PM (GMT -4:00)

