1 injured in South Bend shooting
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -One person was injured in a shooting on South Bend’s southeast side Sunday afternoon.
Police were called to the 1900 block of Miami St. around 2:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired.
The victim called someone for a ride. Later, police were called to the intersection of Longfellow Ave. and Mishawaka Ave. for a car accident involving the vehicle the victim was in. The victim then called for another ride to the hospital.
Police say the victim is at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There is no information about any suspects.
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.