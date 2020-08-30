1 injured in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -One person was injured in a shooting on South Bend’s southeast side Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Miami St. around 2:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired.

The victim called someone for a ride. Later, police were called to the intersection of Longfellow Ave. and Mishawaka Ave. for a car accident involving the vehicle the victim was in. The victim then called for another ride to the hospital.

Police say the victim is at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no information about any suspects.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.