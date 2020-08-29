Tigers back Boyd, rout Twins 8-2 in doubleheader opener

DETROIT (AP) - Matthew Boyd pitched six solid innings for his first victory of the season, and Victor Reyes had four hits to lift the Detroit Tigers to an 8-2 win over the Minnesota Twins in the first game of a doubleheader.

It was the first quality start of the season for Boyd, who was Detroit’s opening day starter.

The left-hander allowed one earned run and four hits with six strikeouts.

Nelson Cruz hit a solo homer off him in the sixth, but by then the Tigers had built a comfortable lead.

Minnesota starter Randy Dobnak allowed six runs and 12 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

8/29/2020 4:31:59 PM (GMT -4:00)