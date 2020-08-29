South Shore Line receives large grant

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Shore’s double track project receives over $50 million as part of a grant from the Federal Transit Administration.

The northern Indiana commuter transportation district received $50.6 million as part of the FTA’s Capital Investment Grant.

It’s an advance of an expected full funding grant that’s part of a 2012 agreement.

The project spans over 26 miles from Gary to Michigan City, and includes the installation of a second mainline track, improvements at five stations, over 1,300 new parking spaces, and nine new platforms.

