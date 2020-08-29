South Bend Police investigating shooting on west side

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s west side Saturday afternoon.

Police are investigating a shooting in the 1800 block of Huey St. that happened around 2:30 p.m.

Officials say a victim drove him or herself to Memorial Hospital. The victim is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

The initial investigation also led officers to the 2800 block of Elwood. One person was taken into custody.

Police cannot say if this is related to the shooting investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also call the South Bend Police Department Investigative Bureau at 574-235-9263″

