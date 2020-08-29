Advertisement

Pet Vet: Upper respiratory infections in cats

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Sneezing at this time of year might make you think of allergies, but when cats sneeze and have congestion, it could be upper respiratory infection.

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, spoke with Zach Horner about this common respiratory syndrome in cats.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets. You can also send him an email, at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Indiana reports 1,140 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths on Saturday

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana daily COVID update 8/29/2020

News

Notre Dame reports 19 more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame daily COVID update 8/29/2020

News

2nd Chance: Kody

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a cat from South Bend Animal Resource Center.

News

Local farmers are grateful for the rain after tough season

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Local farmers are grateful for the rain after tough season

Latest News

Indiana

South Shore Line receives large grant

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The South Shore’s double track project receives over $50 million as part of a grant from the Federal Transit Administration.

AP

‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
His representative says Boseman died Friday in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

AP

MLB celebrates Jackie Robinson, calls for justice continue

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ten baseball games were postponed over two days as some teams joined other sports like the NBA, WNBA and MLS in protesting social injustice.

AP

Colts return to practice with plan to combat injustices

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Indianapolis Colts returned to practice with a plan and a purpose.

News

Young boy visits South Bend Police Department

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
He came to the police station in full uniform, met with some of the other officers.

Forecast

More comfortable for the weekend...

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
COMFORTABLE WEATHER RETURNS... Still muggy this evening, but probably dry through at least 11pm. Then we have a good chance to get showers and a line of storms in most areas. There is the threat of strong and heavy storms, as well. After that, while some spots could get a shower in the morning, Saturday will turn more comfortable with increasing sunshine...and Sunday will be beautiful! Most of next week and the Labor Day weekend will be more comfortable as well...and there will be a few days with a "chance" for a shower or storm...