Notre Dame reports 19 more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is reporting 19 more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

There have been 556 (+19) positive cases from 5,802 (+436) total tests since August 3.

Those positive tests include 521 undergraduates, 30 graduate students and 5 employees.

At the beginning of the school year, Notre Dame launched a COVID-19 dashboard that provides data on coronavirus testing for students.

It’s updated every day at noon. It shows how many members of the campus community have been tested since August 3 and how many of those are positive cases.

The dashboard is sometimes adjusted as results are sorted out.

After the university reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, August 18th, school leaders made the decision to go to remote learning for at least two weeks.

On Friday, Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., announced that the university will gradually resume in-person classes beginning Sept. 2 after seeing a declining number of COVID-19 cases on campus.

You can find Notre Dame’s COVID-19 dashboard online at here.nd.edu/our-approach/dashboard/

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.