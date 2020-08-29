Advertisement

Notre Dame Football reports 2 more positive coronavirus cases

(WNDU)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two more Notre Dame football players have tested positive for the coronavirus, the athletics department announced on Saturday.

Over the past week, 206 coronavirus tests were administered to football student-athletes, resulting in the two positive tests.

Those two players are in isolation.

Two other student-athletes are in quarantine through contact tracing protocols.

Notre Dame Football began testing student-athletes on June 18 with only 11 positive tests so far and a 99% negativity rate.

