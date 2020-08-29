Advertisement

Michigan reports 21* more coronavirus deaths, 799 new cases

Michigan health officials reported 21* more coronavirus deaths and 799 new cases on Saturday.
Michigan health officials reported 21* more coronavirus deaths and 799 new cases on Saturday.
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich (WNDU) -Michigan health officials reported 21* more coronavirus deaths and 799 new cases on Saturday.

*The deaths announced today includes 7 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been at least 6,467 deaths and 101,478 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Friday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 741 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 758 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today include 15 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 761 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 770 new cases were reported.

Monday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 868 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 4 more coronavirus death, 768 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 70 (+0) deaths and 1,663 (+2) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 16 (+0) deaths and 402 (+0) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 676 (+0) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

